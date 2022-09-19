Alleged Monmouth Mall flasher charged with lewdness

Editor’s Note: The below charge against Sion Palacci was expunged by the NJ Superior Court on Aug. 19, 2021. An expungement means that the court and police records related to the charge have been removed from public view and are “considered not to have occurred,” according to New Jersey courts.

EATONTOWN – A man accused of exposing himself outside the Monmouth Mall was charged with fourth-degree lewdness, authorities said.

Sion Palacci, 63, of Brooklyn, was charged for an incident stemming from Dec. 30, when he allegedly pulled his pants down in front of a woman in the parking lot outside Macy's, Eatontown Police said.

The victim confronted Palacci and took a photo of him with her cell phone before he fled, according to police.

Palacci turned himself in to Eatontown Police Jan. 15 and was released on a complaint summons pending review by the Monmouth County Superior Court.

