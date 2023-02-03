Alleged Montville HS intruder who posed as student is charged after triggering lockdown

A 19-year-old Bloomfield man who allegedly entered Montville High School without authorization and then claimed to be a student told police that he wanted to "feel normal" and have a "true high school experience," prosecutors said Friday.

Charles Banaciski III entered the school around 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning, wandered its halls for about 30 minutes while taking photos and videos and then fled after a teachers confronted him, authorities. The intrusion triggered a 2-hour lockdown at the high school once students and teachers arrived, as police checked the building for safety, the Morris County prosecutor and Montville police said.

Banaciski was arrested later in the day at his father's home.

During an online court hearing Friday, prosecutors said Banaciski took pictures in the cafeteria, bathrooms, lockers and teacher's lounge before he was stopped by the teacher.

Montville High School, where a 19-year-old man allegedly spent a half-hour Wednesday morning wandering through the hallways while claiming to be a student.

Questioned about his motives, Banaciski allegedly told police he wanted to go to a high school since he had never had such an experience himself, Assistant Prosecutor Mathew Kelly said during the court appearance. Brittany Calzone, the Bloomfield man's defense attorney, said her client was raised by his grandmother, who had taken him out of high school before he was able to graduate.

The intrusion followed just days after a 29-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly posing as a student New Brunswick High School. Hyejeong Shin spent four days at the school, befriending students and asking them to meet with her off campus, police said. A motive hasn't been revealed so far.Municipal Court Judge James Sloan agreed to release Banaciski from the Morris County jail pending future court hearings under the condition he avoid contact with any schools and abstain from alcohol and drugs. He was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation and to abide by a 10 p.m. to 9 a.m. curfew, set to allow him to continue working as a Doordash delivery driver.

He was charged with unlicensed entry into a structure, a fourth-degree crime, according to a statement by the prosecutor's Office and Montville Police Chief Andrew Caggiano.

Story continues

Caggiano said the student body was ordered to shelter-in-place "as a precaution" until the building was cleared by the Morris County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit. "There was no threat to students or staff," he said.

Gimme Shelter: Need help in North Jersey during bitter cold this weekend? Here's how to find shelter

County Prosecutor Robert Carroll praised the responding officers and especially the school employee "who followed their gut instinct and questioned the suspicious individual."

"This swift arrest is the result of attentive staff and a rapid report to law enforcement," he said. "May this incident be a reminder to the public that to keep our schools as secure as they can be, law enforcement also needs the assistance of vigilant members of the community. It is critical for the public to report any and all suspicious activity.”

Authorities asked anyone with more information about the Montville incident to call the township police department at 973-257-4300, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-285-6300 or Morris County Crime Stoppers at 800-743-7433. Reports to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous.

Prosecutors sought to keep Banaciski on home detention with an electronic monitor, but the request was denied by Judge Sloan, who pointed to Banaciski's lack of criminal record.

Guns that were found in a locker in Banaciski's father's home were seized as part of the investigation, but prosecutors said the firearms were not involved in the trip to Montville High.

This article originally appeared on Morristown Daily Record: Montville NJ High School intruder charged after claiming to be student