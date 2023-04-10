Alleged murder suicide in Blanchard, responding officer wounded

Apr. 10—Multiple agencies responded to a fatal inciden in Blanchard on Saturday morning.

The Blanchard Police report that officers were dispatched a domestic dispute on N. Council Rd., north of 70th St. at 3:40 a.m.

Gunshots were fired at officers and a Blanchard Police Officer was shot multiple times. Officers and McClain County Sheriff's Department Deputies returned fire while deputies pulled the injured officer out of harm's way, according to the Blanchard Police Department.

The Grady County Sheriff's Emergency Response Team, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Lighthouse Police Department TAC Team entered the residence and found one deceased victim and a suspect who may have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Blanchard Police.

The officer was hospitalized and is recovering from his injuries.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has taken over the case.