Alleged murder-suicide in upscale Long Beach neighborhood under investigation

Homicide detectives are investigating an alleged murder-suicide in Long Beach between a man and a woman believed to be married, authorities announced on Wednesday.

Officers with the Long Beach Police Department responded to the 5600 block of Corso Di Napoli, near West Neapolitan Lane, at around 6:30 a.m. in the Naples neighborhood of Long Beach Wednesday for a welfare check of an elderly couple who were not answering their phone or front door, according to a LBPD news release.

After entering the home, police discovered an elderly female with a gunshot wound to the upper body, as well as an elderly male with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the upper body.

Medical personnel with the Long Beach Fire Department responded and declared both the man and the woman dead at the scene.

The County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner also responded to the scene to conduct an independent investigation.

Authorities said they are not releasing the couple’s identities until the next of kin is notified but do believe they are married and that the incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Homicide Detective Ethan Shear or Eric Thai at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips can be made through L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.

