Alleged murder suspect barricades himself in Winterset church, police say

Pursued by West Des Moines police, a man believed to be a Nebraska murder suspect barricaded himself in a Winterset church early Sunday, West Des Moines police said.

Sgt. Jason Heintz, spokesman for West Des Moines police, said the man was in the St. Paul Lutheran Church alone and police were trying to get him to surrender.

Heintz said the pursuit began about 7:45 a.m. in Des Moines when police spotted the car, which they believed was being driven by the suspect in an Omaha-area murder. When they tried to pull him over, he fled, eventually ending up on Highway 92 driving toward Winterset, Heintz said.

Arriving in Winterset, the man left his car and entered the church at 1120 N. Eighth Ave., Heintz said. It was not clear if the man was armed, and Heintz said police do not think the man has any ties to Winterset.

Police surrounded the church and shut down traffic in the area.

