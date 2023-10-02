Alleged murder suspect on the run after shooting teen outside of Spalding County football game

Griffin Police are searching for a teen they say is responsible for the shooting death of a 14-year-old killed outside of a football game Saturday afternoon.

Channel 2 Action News reporter Veronica Griffin learned from the school district that the student shot and killed was a freshman. Police tell us this deadly shooting happened near the stadium, however, they say it did not happen inside here where the football game was being played.

“It’s really devastating – especially the young being impacted by gun violence,” neighbor Andrea Naulls said.

Gun violence at the hands of this teenager that is according to Griffin Police and the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office adding that Kaomarion Kendricks knew the 14-year-old male he shot down.

We are told the deadly gun fire rang out near Griffin Memorial Stadium late Saturday afternoon and that officers on duty inside working security for the football game rushed out to secure the scene.

They found the 14-year-old victim near the intersection of South 5th Street and Poplar Street.

News of the deadly shooting impacting students and nearby neighbors who find it hard not to think of both families.

“They were both minors with life full ahead of them. Parents from both sides are hurting. And just to see the violence in the community, it hurts. It hurts a lot,” Naulls said.

The school district released a statement that reads in part:

“It is with sadness and disappointment that we notify you of an incident that resulted in the loss of life for a Griffin High School student Saturday afternoon near the end of the football game.”

Police says Kendricks who may have altered his appearance is facing outstanding warrants for charges including murder, aggravated assault, minor in possession of a firearm, possession of that firearm during the commission of a felony and reckless conduct.

“It’s just honestly scary to think about. And I think gun laws just be a little stricter, especially with them getting into minor’s hands. It is very, very scary to think about,” Naulls said.

