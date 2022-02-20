Alleged Newark carjacking leads to 20-minute police chase on Turnpike, ending in Paterson

Five people were taken into custody after an alleged carjacking in Newark on Sunday that led to a police pursuit north along the New Jersey Turnpike and then west on Route 80 before finally ending in Paterson.

Newark police responded at 12:20 p.m. to a report of a carjacked vehicle at Hunterdon Avenue and Renner Avenue. Officers pursued the alleged carjackers, who fled onto the northbound lanes of the Turnpike. Newark police were joined by New Jersey State Police during the chase.

About 20 minutes later, all five suspects were apprehended in Paterson and a handgun was recovered, Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara said in a statement. No injuries were reported, according to the statement.

The incident remains under investigation, Newark authorities said.

