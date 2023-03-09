Alleged nude prowler enters not guilty plea

Mar. 8—The man allegedly found naked in a Columbia Falls area home trying to steal a motorcycle pleaded not guilty to felony burglary in Flathead County District Court last week.

Authorities arrested Adrien Yves Leroux, 25, after a dog sitter discovered him attempting to start a motorcycle stored in a friend's Conn Road garage about 5:48 p.m., Feb. 9, court documents said. Initially held on $30,000 bail, he was later released on his own recognizance.

By way of explanation, Leroux allegedly told arriving Flathead County Sheriff's Office deputies that he "felt a strong pull to enter" the Conn Road home. Once inside, he opted to take a bath and then gave himself a tour of the house, court documents said.

Finding the motorcycle inside the garage, Leroux said he "felt compelled to take it to [another individual's] house," court documents said. He had spent about 15 minutes unsuccessfully trying to start it when he was interrupted by the dog sitter, according to court documents.

The sitter, upon discovering the stranger, contacted authorities.

If convicted, Leroux faces up 20 years in state prison and a fine of $50,000.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.