Alleged NY gangster charged as drug kingpin; hid drugs in sweets say cops

Nov. 4—A man with drug convictions in three other states faces life in prison in New Hampshire following his arrest over the summer on charges involving the sale of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

According to court affidavits, Clarence Collins, 58, either sold or engineered the sale of 11 ounces of methamphetamine during three separate transactions in 2022. The transactions involved a confidential informant working with the New Hampshire Attorney General Drug Task Force.

And he did it with an apparent sweet tooth. In one transaction, Collins allegedly told the informant to hide four ounces of meth in a bag with two Dunkin' muffins. In another, drugs were wrapped in oatmeal cookie packaging.

In October, a Hillsborough County grand jury issued eight felony drug trafficking charges against Collins, including drug enterprise leader, which could land him in prison for life.

Other charges come with enhanced penalties because of previous drug convictions.

"The New Hampshire Department of Justice takes drug crimes very seriously and we work hand in hand with departments and task forces throughout the Granite State to investigate and prosecute those who traffic illegal drugs in our communities," said Danielle Sakowski, chief of the Drug Task Force, in an email.

According to a police affidavit, Collins has narcotics-related convictions in New York, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and New Jersey. But apparently only one, the North Carolina conviction, involved trafficking.

The informant told police that Collins was a self-proclaimed gang member from New York who traveled to New Hampshire, North Carolina and New York to pick up methamphetamine and fentanyl.

He avoided face-to-face contact in many transactions and used runners, mostly women, to deliver drugs to customers, the informant told police. He operated out of hotel rooms and used rental cars and switched telephones every few weeks to avoid detection.

The informant purchased methamphetamine three times: three ounces on April 22 in a Walmart parking lot in Concord from a runner; four ounces on May 17 in a Holiday Inn Express hotel room in Manchester; four ounces on June 29 at a Holiday Inn Express parking lot.

Dosage of methamphetamine can vary widely, according to the DEA, ranging from 0.1 gram to a few grams on the high end. Using 1 gram as a benchmark, the 11 ounces amounted to 308 doses and sold for $700 an ounce.

In the second transaction, which involved some delays, Collins allegedly threw in a smaller bag of meth and a bag of fentanyl. "All three items were originally wrapped in a blue plastic package, commercially labeled, oatmeal cookies," a police report reads.

The June sale involved muffins. "Collins handed IT (the informant) a Dunkin Donuts bag that contained two muffins for IT to be used to transport the methamphetamine," the report reads.

Arrested in a July traffic stop, Collins confessed that he used female runners and had additional drugs in his hotel room. Subsequent searches found $5,487 in cash and suspected drugs in a Springhill Suites Marriot hotel room in Manchester and in his vehicle.

A judge has refused bail for Collins, citing a state law that prohibits bail for defendants who face the possibility of life in prison.

