Alleged NYC mob figure arrested near Charlotte, charged with violent extortion of union

Michael Gordon
·3 min read

An alleged high-ranking member of a notorious New York crime family was arrested in Waxhaw on Tuesday, part of a federal crackdown of what court documents describe as the longtime Mafia extortion of an East Coast labor union.

Vincent “Vinnie Unions” Ricciardo, identified as a captain in the Colombo crime family, appeared in federal court in Charlotte on Tuesday morning. He was to be transferred to the custody of federal officials in New York, where his case and those of other defendants will be prosecuted.

In all, about a dozen suspected Mafia figures were named in a 19-count indictment issued from the federal courts in the Eastern District of New York, including top Colombo crime boss Andrew “Mush” Russo, 87, and most of his lieutenants.

Jacquelyn Kasulis, acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said the defendants’ crimes are part of “a long-standing, ruthless pattern” to prey on the union and its leaders.

The charges include racketeering, loansharking, Hobbs Act extortion, money laundering, drug trafficking and conspiracy to steal and embezzle health care benefit funds, among other allegations.

“Everything we allege in this investigation proves history does indeed repeat itself. The underbelly of the crime families in New York City is alive and well,” said Michael Driscoll, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s New York field office.

“These soldiers, consiglieres, under bosses and bosses are obviously not students of history, and don’t seem to comprehend that we’re going to catch them.”

Most of the arrests Tuesday were made in New York and New Jersey.

Ricciardo, paradoxically, was picked up by the FBI in Waxhaw, a bucolic, gentrifying community of 10,000 some 30 miles southeast of Charlotte, where he had been living with family for an undetermined time. The Department of Justice lists him as a resident of Franklin Square, N.Y.

Court documents portray the 75-year-old as a violent enforcer in the mob’s 20-year conspiracy to extort an unnamed labor union dating back 20 years.

The Colombo family used threats of bodily harm to siphon off a portion of the salary of one union executive, federal prosecutors say. Since 2019, according to the indictment, the defendants strong-armed the union to use vendors associated with the Colombo family while ordering a union executive identified as John Doe #1 to divert $10,000 a month from the union’s health fund into the mob’s hands.

In a June 21 recorded phone call, Ricciardo threatened to kill Doe if he did not meet the crime family’s demands, according to court documents.

“I’ll put him in the ground right in front of his wife and kids, right in front of his f-----g house,” Ricciardo said, according to prosecutors. “You laugh all you want, pal, I’m not afraid to go to jail. Let me tell you something: To prove a point? I would f-----g shoot him right in front of his wife and kids.”

The other defendants named in the indictment are:

Joseph Bellantoni, 39 of Massapequa, N.Y.

Benjamin “Benji” Castellazzo, 83, of Manahawkin, N.J, an alleged “under boss” of the Colombo family.

Thomas Costa, 52, of West Islip, N.Y., described in the indictment as a Colombo “associate.”

Ralph Dimatteo, 66, of Merrick, N.Y., the alleged “consiglieri” or counselor for the family, who remained at large on Tuesday.

Richard Ferrara, 59, of Brooklyn, identified in the indictment as a captain and soldier in the family.

John Glover, 62, of Queens, N.Y.

Vincent Martino, 43, of Medford, N.Y.

Theodore “Teddy” Persico Jr., 58, of Brooklyn, an alleged captain and soldier

John Ragano, 59, of Franklin Square, N.Y., an alleged family soldier

Domenick Ricciardo, 56, of Franklin Square, an alleged mob associate.

Erin Thompkins, 53, of Franklin Square.

Michael Uvino, 56, of Garden City, New York, an acting captain and soldier.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China affirms UN peacekeeping role with multinational drills

    China has emphasized its role in United Nations peacekeeping operations with its hosting of multinational exercises that ended Wednesday. The 10 day-long drills in the central province of Henan featured around 1,000 troops from China, Mongolia, Pakistan and Thailand. Chinese weapons, equipment and facilities were in the forefront throughout the exercises, underscoring the country’s standing as the largest contributor of peacekeeping forces among the seven permanent members of the U.N. Security Council.

  • Most Germans believe their ‘golden age’ is over, poll finds

    The majority of Germans believe their country’s "golden age" has passed, according to a new poll that casts doubt on its future role as Europe’s de facto leader on the eve of Angela Merkel’s departure.

  • Utah police say they were called to an unspecified 'incident' involving Gabby Petito and fiancé Brian Laundrie during their road trip

    Police investigated an incident with Gabby Petito and her fiancé on August 12, but no arrests were made. Petito was reported missing two weeks later.

  • Four Friends Spent Saturday Night in a Bar. The Next Day They Were Found Murdered in a Cornfield.

    YouTube/KARE 11The FBI has been called in to assist local authorities in rural Wisconsin after four young friends from Minnesota were found murdered and “randomly” left in an abandoned SUV in a cornfield.Authorities in Dunn County, Wisconsin, where the quadruple homicide victims were discovered Sunday, have made no secret that they have been left baffled by the crime.“It’s highly unusual for this area. Obviously we’ve had homicides in the last several years, but something of this magnitude—[I’m]

  • Corrupt Oil Trader Turns On Colleagues in Massive Africa Bribe Case

    (Bloomberg) -- When Anthony Stimler left Glencore Plc in August 2019, he had two big secrets: For a dozen years, he’d paid millions in bribes to African officials and intermediaries. And he was now helping a U.S. Justice Department investigation into the company and numerous former colleagues.Corruption isn’t exactly unheard of in the extraction and trading of commodities, especially in the developing world. But details of Stimler’s cooperation deal, obtained from the U.S. attorney’s office in M

  • Ex-cop's murder verdict reversed in Australian woman's death

    The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday reversed the third-degree murder conviction of a former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an Australian woman in 2017, saying the charge doesn't fit the circumstances in the case. Mohamed Noor was convicted of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a dual U.S.-Australian citizen who called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home. The ruling means his murder conviction is overturned and the case will now go back to the district court, where he will be sentenced on the manslaughter count.

  • Mexico drug lord 'The Viceroy' sentenced to 28 years

    Vicente Carrillo Fuentes took control of the Juárez cartel after his brother died in a botched operation.

  • FBI apologizes to the U.S. gymnasts abused by Larry Nassar

    FBI director Christopher Wray on Wednesday apologized to U.S. gymnasts abused by Olympic Team USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar for agency's mishandling of the investigation. Driving the news: Wray made the comments after four gymnasts — McKayla Maroney, Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and Maggie Nichols — testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee and detailed how the FBI mishandled their reports. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Maroney told panel that

  • Woman kicked down Brooklyn subway escalator says her skin was ripped open ‘like I was clawed by a tiger’

    A Brooklyn mom kicked down a subway escalator by a complete stranger says she’s covered in claw marks from her tumble down the metal stairs — and terrified of ever seeing her attacker again. Speaking on condition her name not be published, the 30-year-old fashion design student said she was on her way home when she was assaulted at the Atlantic Ave.-Barclays Center station Thursday evening. “I ...

  • Master distiller churned out 9,000 gallons of illegal moonshine on NC farm, feds say

    Prosecutors said white vans were used to sneak the moonshine across state lines to a shed in Virginia.

  • 'Truly horrific': Man gets 10 years for stabbing woman with semen-filled syringe

    A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after stabbing a woman with a syringe filled with semen at a Maryland grocery store.

  • San Jose Police Used New Tactics During Weekend Sideshow Bust

    Kiet Do reports on how San Jose police corralled a large group of over 200 spectators during weekend sideshow enforcement (9-13-2021)

  • Cops Turn Up Heat on Lawyer in Wild South Carolina Shooting Saga

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photo FacebookAlex Murdaugh is officially at the center of a state investigation.The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced Monday that it has opened a probe into Murdaugh, 53, just days after the legal scion was ousted from his firm over allegations of theft and placed in rehab for drug dependency.In a statement to The Daily Beast, the top law enforcement agency in the state confirmed the criminal investigation into Murdaugh is bas

  • Woman who waited more than 6 years for trial in Clay County will have case heard this week

    Viola Bowman has been in jail since January 2015. Maintaining her innocence, she rejected a plea deal last year.

  • Sexually abusing a girl put a Florida attorney on probation. Now, his career is gone

    A Casselbery attorney who had sex with an underage girl, then allegedly took her to CVS for day-after birth control while wearing an “All Pro Dad” baseball hat has been disbarred.

  • A mother in Connecticut and her 19-year-old daughter are both charged with storming the Capitol on January 6

    The pair was arrested Tuesday on a criminal complaint from the US District Court for the District of Columbia.

  • Teen Reunites with Her Mother Nearly 14 Years After Being Abducted from Her Fla. Home at Age 6

    Authorities are still searching for Pablo Hernandez, who allegedly abducted daughter Jacqueline Hernandez in 2007

  • A Capitol Police officer facing allegations related to Jan. 6 was reported to FBI by a longtime friend, documents reveal

    A Capitol Police officer facing allegations related to Jan. 6 was reported to FBI by a longtime friend, documents reveal

  • Lake Tahoe ski resort changes name to remove racist and misogynistic slur

    Resort will be called Palisades Tahoe after consulting with Indigenous groups over longstanding name Indigenous nations in California had long called for the Tahoe resort to change its name, which used a derogatory term for Indigenous women. Photograph: Tim Dunn/AP A popular ski resort at California’s Lake Tahoe has changed its name to remove a racist and misogynistic slur after consultations with local Indigenous groups. The resort, known as Squaw Valley since 1949, will be called Palisades Tah

  • Beijing court rules against woman in China #MeToo case

    The Haidian People's Court said in a judgment released late Tuesday night that Zhou Xiaoxuan, who had become the face of the country's #MeToo movement, did not meet the burden of proof in claiming that Zhu Jun, her superior at her place of work, sexually harassed her. Zhou was a former intern at Chinese state broadcaster CCTV and went public with accusations against Zhu, a prominent CCTV host, in 2018 as dozens of women began to speak out about their past experiences of being harassed or assaulted. Since then, the movement has been largely shut down by authorities as activists found their online posts censored and faced pressure from authorities when trying to hold protests, but Zhou has continued to speak out.