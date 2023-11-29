Alleged Old Post Office scheme to stay on display in corruption trial of ex-Ald. Edward Burke

Jurors in the corruption trial of former Ald. Ed Burke are expected to hear more evidence Wednesday about the formidable alderman’s alleged attempts to extort the developers of the huge Old Post Office project.

Prosecutors on Tuesday displayed some of the centerpiece evidence against Burke: wiretapped conversations and secretly recorded video from ex-Ald. Daniel Solis, who cooperated extensively with the government against Burke and others after authorities presented him with evidence of his own misdeeds.

In a shaky video apparently captured from somewhere on Solis’s chest, Burke and Solis talked about the Post Office’s New York-based developers — then Burke made an unsolicited comment that surely perked up the ears of the FBI agents listening in the wire room.

“Well, while you’re at it, recommend the good firm of Klafter & Burke to do the tax work,” Burke told Solis said on the Aug. 26, 2016, recording.

Solis laughed on the recording and agreed to mention Burke’s law firm, which did property tax appeals for a roster of wealthy clients, to the Old Post Office developers at their next meeting.

“And then we can certainly talk about a marketing arrangement for you,” Burke said, which prosecutors allege was an illegal offer by Burke to pay Solis an under-the-table referral fee for any law business he brought in.

According to prosecutors, Solis acted as a go-between for Burke, who promised him a kickback in return. Burke told the Post Office developers he had significant power in Chicago, then withheld his help with a tax-increment financing issue until they had hired his law firm represent another of their buildings, prosecutors said.

The Post Office matter is one of four separate schemes alleged in the case against Burke and his co-defendants.

The former alderman is also accused of threatening to withhold support for a Field Museum fee increase because a friend’s daughter was passed over for an internship. In addition, he and longtime loyalist Peter Andrews allegedly tried to shake down the owner of a Burger King in Burke’s ward.

Another episode involves co-defendant Charles Cui who allegedly gave Burke his tax business in order to get the alderman’s help with a pole-sign permit on the Northwest Side.

Burke, 79, who served 54 years as alderman and chaired the powerful Finance Committee, is charged with 14 counts including racketeering, federal program bribery, attempted extortion, conspiracy to commit extortion and using interstate commerce to facilitate an unlawful activity.

Andrews, 73, is charged with one count of attempted extortion, one count of conspiracy to commit extortion, two counts of using interstate commerce to facilitate an unlawful activity, and one count of making a false statement to the FBI.

Cui, 52, a Lake Forest real estate developer, is charged with one count of federal program bribery, three counts of using interstate commerce to facilitate an unlawful activity, and one count of making a false statement to the FBI.

