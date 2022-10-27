Alleged Panamanian cocaine recipient charged with drug trafficking

Oct. 27—WILKES-BARRE — A man facing charges he received a package of cocaine shipped from Panama was arraigned Wednesday on allegations he was peddling crack cocaine earlier this year.

Ernesto Robert Richards, 36, of Regent Street, Wilkes-Barre, was charged by state police Troop P Vice & Narcotics Unit with selling crack cocaine in the area of Hanover and South Franklin Streets on Feb. 23, according to court records.

Richards, known as Chase, was arraigned by District Judge Thomas Malloy in Luzerne County Central Court on two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and one count each of possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of communication facility.

Court records say Richards has been jailed since his arrest by state police on Sept. 22 in an undercover operation involving a package of alleged cocaine shipped from Panama to his Regent Street residence.

The package was intercepted by agents with U.S. Customs and Border Protection at a FedEx facility in Memphis, Tenn., on Sept. 7. White powder that tested positive for cocaine was removed and replaced with a sham material before being shipped to the Regent Street address, court records say.

Richards was charged with multiple drug trafficking and firearm offenses stemming from his arrest Sept. 22.

Richards remains jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $375,000 bail.