Alleged pattern of abuse and neglect by Colorado Springs mother who faces charges in child’s death

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Court documents obtained by FOX21 News reveal a disturbing pattern of alleged abuse and neglect by Amber Comstock, a Colorado Springs mother who is now facing charges in connection with her 14-month-old child’s death. Comstock was arrested earlier tin January on charges of criminally negligent child abuse resulting in death.

According to the court documents, in November 2022, the 14-month-old child was blue when he was found after being put down for a nap. Comstock allegedly admitted that she did not call 911 after discovering him unresponsive. One Colorado Springs Police officer on the scene that evening reported her saying, she “knew this was all her fault.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Arrest in 14-month-old toddler’s death from 2022

The Department of Human Services (DHS) reported an extended history of concerns dating back to 2016, listing Comstock as the perpetrator in several referrals. These referrals included neglect, injurious environment, admitted heroin use, substance exposure to a newborn, and physical abuse.

In September 2021, a referral was made due to substance exposure to a newborn, around the time Comstock’s 14-month-old son was born. Court documents reveal that Comstock disclosed her alleged heroin use to a doctor at that time but later denied it to others. In October of the same year, DHS conducted another assessment, noting concerns raised by a medical social worker who reported that Comstock would tune out her child by putting on headphones when he cried.

Previous referrals from 2018 and 2016 detailed bruises and scrapes on the victim consistent with descriptions of how Comstock grabbed and threw the child on the ground. Comstock admitted to using heroin, injecting it through her veins, with at least one child experiencing withdrawal symptoms at birth in 2018. Court documents say Comstock had several positive urine analyses for heroin and tested positive for other opiates, during that birth.

Despite living in separate states, Tanya Perez and her husband James, who claim to be the closest people to Comstock, expressed shock at the allegations.

James, who said he has been friends with Comstock for 15 years, said they vividly recall Comstock expressing depression and suicidal thoughts after her son’s death. Tonya said she would try to check in on her regularly because she feared Comstock would harm herself. Up until her arrest, Comstock regularly posted on Facebook memorializing her deceased son.

“I’ve seen that picture of her in the mug shot, and my God, I had to really look at the picture… She’s not the girl I know,” James Perez said in disbelief that his close friend would ever commit a crime like this.

Two days after the child’s death, investigators contacted Comstock to address feeding concerns. Along with the baby’s sippy cup, Comstock showed investigators the food and drinks she fed him, including “Chef Boyardee Ravioli’s, Skittles All Pink powdered drink mix, MiO water flavoring, Yoohoo Chocolate Drinks, Nestea Iced Tea and Watermelon Lemonade.”

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office ruled the child’s death a homicide back in January 2023. In a police interview in February 2023, Comstock repeatedly denied knowledge of what happened regarding her child’s death. She is currently held at the El Paso County Jail on a $250,000 bond, with her next court appearance scheduled for Feb. 8.

