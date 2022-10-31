Alleged Paul Pelosi attacker charged with assault, attempted kidnapping

·1 min read

The suspect in the attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), has been charged with assault and attempted kidnapping, days after he allegedly broke into the couple’s San Francisco home and struck Paul Pelosi with a hammer, causing serious injuries.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced the charges Monday afternoon, days after the suspect — David DePape, 42 — was arrested and taken into custody.

DePape broke into the Pelosi home in the middle of the night and struck Paul Pelosi with a hammer, authorities say. According to a source briefed on the investigation, DePape confronted Paul Pelosi and asked, “Where is Nancy?”

The DOJ said authorities found DePape at the scene with a roll of tape, white rope, a second hammer, a pair of rubber and cloth gloves, and zip ties.

This breaking news report will be updated.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Recommended Stories