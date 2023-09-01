Alleged Pensacola Home Depot shooter & mother plead not guilty to Brooklyn Sims murder

After being indicted for capital murder Tuesday, Keith Agee pleaded not guilty Friday to killing Brooklyn Sims at a Pensacola Home Depot on Aug. 11.

Both Agee and his mother Sheila, who was charged with helping her son kill Sims, both pleaded not guilty during their arraignment and were given a Nov. 28 court date where their attorneys will announce if they're ready for trial.

Keith Agee was indicted for the first-degree premeditated murder of Sims and the aggravated battery of two other WIS International employees for his alleged shooting. His mother was indicted for principal to first-degree premeditated murder.

On Aug. 11, Home Depot surveillance cameras allegedly show Keith Agee walking into the Home Depot on Davis Highway and heading straight to aisle 52 where Sims was conducting inventory through her employer WIS International. He then allegedly fatally shot her.

Sheila Agee's indictment stems from investigators believing she helped her son find Sims, since both women worked for WIS International.

The mother allegedly texted her son that if he didn't kill Sims, then he was "a mf b**ch." She also allegedly told Keith Agee to be careful when he kills Sims "as long as you don't shoot me."

Agees indicted: Pensacola Home Depot shooting suspects Keith & Sheila Agee indicted by Escambia grand jury

Both Keith and Sheila Agee will remain in Escambia County Jail without bond.

What happened at Home Depot on Aug. 11, 2023?

Escambia County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to what was initially reported as an active shooter around 1:22 p.m. When deputies arrived, they discovered Sims, who appeared to be a contract employee of Home Depot, deceased inside the business, according to ECSO Chief Deputy Andrew Hobbs.

Another contracted employee was grazed in the hand and a third employee grazed in the back during the shooting, Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons later confirmed.

Sheriff’s officials say the shooting was a targeted attack and that the deceased woman was the intended victim.

Home Depot video surveillance shows suspected killer Keith Agee walking into the Davis Highway store and nearly immediately head to Aisle 52 where Sims was working.

While the shooting itself was not caught on camera, a witness who was grazed in the hand by a bullet said she saw Keith Agee walk up to Sims and speak a few words to her before Sims was shot. The witness said she heard at least five shots before she turned to run and was struck in the hand by a bullet.

A second witness reported hearing an unfamiliar male voice speaking to Sims. As the witness turned to look at the man, she heard gunshots. The witness then began running toward the garden center when she felt a bullet strike her back.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola Home Depot suspects Keith Agee, Sheila Agee plead not guilty