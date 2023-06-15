Alleged Pentagon leaker indicted by US grand jury

Each of the charges Mr Teixiera faces provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison - REUTERS

A 21-year-old junior airman accused of leaking top-secret military intelligence online has been indicted on federal charges of retaining and transmitting classified national defence information.

Jack Teixeira was formally indicted by a grand jury on six counts, each of which carries a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison, the Justice Department said.

The filing of further criminal charges comes two months after he was arrested outside his home in Massachusetts and charged under the Espionage Act.

Mr Teixeira is accused of perpetrating America’s biggest national security breach since that by the former NSA contractor Edward Snowden in 2013.

It involved the leak of hundreds of highly classified Pentagon documents on the US assessment of the war in Ukraine, as well as sensitive information on its allies, on a gaming chat group.

It was highly embarrassing for Washington on the world stage and prompted urgent questions about how a young Air National Guardsman was allowed such broad access to military secrets. Two commanders in his unit were later suspended.

The additional charges on Thursday offer more detail about what types of information Mr Teixeira allegedly mishandled.

Mr Teixeira was arrested in April after allegedly posting classified material on Discord - AP

He faces six counts of unauthorised retention and transmission of national defence information.

Each of the charges carries a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000, the Justice Department said.

A judge last month ordered Mr Teixeira to remain jailed as he awaits trial, saying that releasing Mr Teixeira posed a flight risk or could attempt to obstruct justice.

Prosecutors also presented evidence that he had a history of making violent and racist threats, had access to an arsenal of weapons and represented a risk of sharing sensitive information with foreign countries.

Mr Teixeira’s defence team has argued he did not expect classified information that he posted on Discord to be further spread around the internet.

His lawyers have further argued that prosecutors were being “hyperbolic” in their claims he could risk further compromising classified information.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.