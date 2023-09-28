Alleged Philadelphia looter 'Meatball' who livestreamed downtown chaos, 'traumatized' after release on bail

A Philadelphia social media influencer, who quickly became the face of the smash-and-grab robberies that plagued the city of Brotherly Love, said that she was "traumatized" after being arrested for her involvement in the robberies.

"I just want to say thanks to everybody that ya know cared for me. Ain't nothing never been nothing," Dayjia Blackwell, who is known on social media as "Meatball," said in an Instagram story. "I ain't done anything like this in my life."

Dayjia Blackwell, 21, who goes my "Meatball" on social media, is pictured in a mugshot.

Blackwell, who streamed the chaotic night of looting Tuesday night to her nearly 200,000 Instagram followers, told followers that she was "traumatized" after being arrested.

PHILADELPHIA LOOTING: BREAK-INS, 50 ARRESTED AS HAVOC CONTINUES FOR 2ND NIGHT LEAVING RESIDENTS DESPERATE

'I've never been through nothing like that ever in my life, I don't even know what happened. I need some sleep, I'm scared, I'm traumatized, never again in my live, like seriously,' said Blackwell.

In a following post, the alleged looter explained that she was traumatized by "the way they treated me in the jails" adding that "this what these people do to us black people."

PHILADELPHIA SWARMED BY ALLEGED JUVENILE LOOTERS TARGETING THE APPLE STORE, LULULEMON, FOOTLOCKER AND OTHERS

"I can't believe this I'm traumatized the way they treated me in the jails wow this what these people do to us black people 60!" Blackwell wrote in an Instagram story. "Whatever I gotta do to remain humble and live a better life I will! I will never see jail again. I felt like I did years."

Meatball was arrested after livestreaming hours of the looting that took place during Tuesday night. The stream followed looters from a state liquor store to Lululemon to the Center City Apple Store. As the store is being ransacked, the stream showed stolen clothing and technology.

PHILADELPHIA OFFICIALS RESPOND AFTER JUDGE'S DECISION PROMPTS MASS LOOTING: 'LOOKING TO DESTROY OUR CITY'

Throughout her stream, Blackwell is allegedly heard cheering on the crowd.

Blackwell’s livestream ended with her apparent arrest in the back of a Philadelphia police car.

According to FOX 29 Philadelphia, she was charged with six felonies and arraigned early Thursday morning, with her bail set at $25,000.

Six businesses in a single retail corridor of North Philadelphia were looted, including three pharmacies, a hair salon, a tax preparation company and a cellphone store, according to the North 22nd Street Business Corridor, a business group.

Photos of the destructive wake show a sporting goods store at a mall with mannequins and sneakers scattered about; an Apple Store and a T-Mobile store with phones and accessories toppled over; and several businesses with shattered glass windows and smashed metal door gates.

Authorities made more than 50 arrests, including one burglary suspect who was out on bail for a major murder case from last year.

Fox News Digital's Lawerence Richard contributed to this report.





