Alleged Philly-South Jersey mob underboss gets prison term for conspiracy charges

PHILADELPHIA – The alleged underboss of the Philadelphia-South Jersey mob has been sentenced to five years in prison for his role in multiple conspiracies, authorities say.

Steven Mazzone, 59, of Philadelphia, conspired to engage in extortion, illegal gambling, drug dealing, and loansharking, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Philadelphia.

It said Mazzone, in pleading guilty to multiple charges in June, acknowledged his role as a leader in “a vast network of criminal activity” that extended from the Philadelphia area to Atlantic City.

Mazzone was among 15 suspects indicted in November 2020 after an investigation by the FBI, Pennsylvania State Police and Philadelphia Police Department.

Wiretap evidence “established that Mazzone financed high-interest loans to customers of the sportsbook who were unable to pay their debts, resulting in the collection of interest rates on loans of as much as 264 percent,” the federal prosecutor’s office alleged in a statement Thursday.

It said mob members threatened debtors who did not pay, “including one threat to make a victim ‘disappear’ for nonpayment on a loan.”

In a conversation recorded in 2015, Mazzone discussed efforts to extort bookmakers and loan sharks in the Atlantic City area, the statement said.

“We got to get a hold back on Atlantic City, buddy! That’s what I want.” he said, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

In seeking a lower sentence, a defense attorney said Mazzone was charged for activities between 2015 and 2017, but since 2018 has been the live-in caregiver for his 82-year-old mother.

“It’s most likely that upon entering prison, that will be the last time he will see his mother,” said a court filing by Mazzone’s lawyer, Louis Busico.

The attorney also said Mazzone was providing emotional support for his two daughters "after their mother was tragically murdered in their home” in December 2021.

But U.S. Attorney Jacqueline Romero said her office is committed to prosecuting anyone responsible for serious federal crimes.

"Even though the Philadelphia mob has been weakened over the decades due in large part to persistent law enforcement efforts, the LCN and its criminal activities are still very much a problem and are damaging the communities in which it operates,” she said.

As the second-ranking member of the local mob, Mazzone set rules for members and associates, and collected profits from illegal activity, the federal prosecutor’s office said.

It also alleged he organized smaller groups of members or associates into crews that reported to capos, or captains.Mazzone also must serve three years of supervised release under the sentence imposed Thursday by U.S. District Judge R. Barclay Surrick in Philadelphia federal court.

