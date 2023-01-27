Alleged phony ID scam lands two women in county prison, police say

Jan. 27—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Two women, one from Montgomery County and one from Maryland, were jailed in Cambria County on Thursday for an alleged scam to buy a vehicle from Cernic's Cycle World using stolen identification that they purchased on the internet, authorities allege.

The state police Auto Theft Unit arrested Monet Lynell Cox, 35, of Willow Grove, and Rachell L. Banks, 31, of Owings Mills, Maryland.

According to a complaint affidavit, the two women showed up at Cernic's Cycle World, 132 Belmont St., Geistown, on Wednesday to pick up a 2022 Can-Am Maverick X3 side-by-side.

The $32,781.94 purchase was initially made over the phone and via emails.

As part of the deal, the buyer completed an online credit application. The buyer provided a Michigan driver's license identifying herself as Susie Hershberger, 41, of Bronson.

A Northwest Bank branch initially approved the credit application, but later contacted Cernic's, saying the account was fraudulent, the affidavit said.

Geistown police and state police were notified.

Troopers conducting surveillance spotted a blue Ford truck park in the Cernic's lot and a woman get out and enter the business.

The woman produced Hershberger's driver's license and signed a bill of sale and other paperwork using Hershberger's name.

When confront by troopers, she admitted to being Banks. Troopers then arrested Cox in the parking lot.

Cox reportedly said she purchased the identification online. Cox said she planned to use the vehicle and then sell it.

Cox and Banks were charged with theft by deception, theft by unlawful taking, forgery, tampering with records and identity theft.

They were arraigned by on-call District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson, and sent to Cambria County Prison, after each failed to post 10% of $60,000 bond.