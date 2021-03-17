Alleged Proud Boys member from NC charged in connection with Capitol riot, report says

Richard Stradling
·2 min read
A reputed member of the Proud Boys from North Carolina has been charged with conspiracy for his role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, according to The New York Times.

Charles Donohoe of Winston-Salem has been charged with conspiring to interfere with law enforcement officers at the Capitol and to obstruct the certification of President Biden’s election victory in Congress that day, according to The Times.

The Times reported that FBI agents arrested Donohoe and another Proud Boys member from Philadelphia as part of a widening investigation that now includes 13 people identified in court papers as members of the Proud Boys. The right-wing group has been associated with protests organized by white supremacists and is designated as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Greensboro said Donohoe was arrested Wednesday without incident in Kernersville and made his initial court appearance a short time later in Winston-Salem. She referred all other questions to Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C.

The indictment of Donohoe was not available on an online federal database Wednesday afternoon.

Donohoe is at least the eighth North Carolina resident who has been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 attack, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Member of the Proud Boys have been vocal supporters of former President Donald Trump, who when asked about the group during a presidential debate in September told them to “stand back and stand by.”

Federal authorities began focusing on the Proud Boys after thousands of people stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 as Congress was certifying the Electoral College vote. Five people died in the attack, including a Capitol Police officer.

North Carolina has been identified in court records as a training site and recruiting place for the Oath Keepers, a different right-wing militia group, The Charlotte Observer reported.

