Alleged rape part of WVSP investigation

Mar. 30—An alleged rape involving a West Virginia State Police trooper is included in an investigation into conduct by some members of the WVSP.

"The FBI has the investigation at this point," Gov. Jim Justice said during his virtual administration briefing Wednesday, adding that multiple rapes may be involved.

"The alleged rapes I do believe involved one person," he said of a possible perpetrator.

"That case is being handled by the FBI," said Jack Chambers, interim Superintendent of the WVSP. "I cannot comment on it."

Justice said other investigations, including a hidden camera in the women's locker room at the State Police Training Facility, a theft at a casino involving a state trooper and a "concerning" death on I-81 during a traffic stop are continuing to be investigated.

Justice said he has seen part of the video of the I-81 incident and he found it to be "very concerning.

The situation on I-81 "does not look good," he said, adding that a trooper was walking down the interstate in the dark with somebody with traffic "flying by at 80 miles an hour."

Justice said the prosecutor handling the case is not allowing the tape of the incident to be released at this point.

"The casino investigation is still active, but I think it will be concluded soon," he said.

That involved a state trooper who was captured on video taking an envelope that contained about $750 in cash a man had left on his seat.

Although the money was returned, the trooper retired after the incident and another trooper was being investigated for knowing about the theft but not reporting it properly.

The locker room involved a man who is now deceased making recordings around 2015 and three troopers who later found the video on a "thumb drive" and then destroyed the evidence.

Lawsuits by women related to that video are pending.

Those incidents led former WVSP Superintendent Jan Cahill to resign, being replaced by Chambers.

Justice had talked to Cahill and told him he saw "no pathway" for him to continue in that position.

Justice then tasked Chambers with continuing an internal investigation, working with the state Dept. of Homeland Security and federal authorities.

Chambers said he has made a few personnel moves since taking over last week, including promoting Jim Mitchell to the rank of Major and Chief of Staff in the WVSP.

Two officers were demoted from major to the rank of lieutenant.

"No one has been fired," he said. "I am reviewing several appointed positions ... I need to put a little more time into it."

Regardless of the investigations, both Justice and Chambers said faith in the WVSP should not be lost.

"We should be building confidence in this great organization," Justice said, adding that when a few people at the top levels go "off the grid" it affects the organization "all the way down the chain."

"We cannot have a situation where we mistrust our state police," he said. "We will get to the bottom of it (the allegations) ... Do not judge our troopers when they are doing the day-to-day work for all of us."

Justice said the WSVP had "some bad eggs," but they will be dealt with.

"The West Virginia State Police will not give up on the citizens of West Virginia," Chambers said before he gave examples of more than 6,400 calls for service received at the Charleston headquarters during the last week.

"Don't forget all the good they are doing," Justice said.

— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com

