Alleged rape victim testifies at hearing for LSHS honor student

Jun. 5—LIMA — A Lima teenager charged with rape who gained release from the Allen County jail Thursday when his bond was drastically lowered returned to jail Friday after his case was bound over to Allen County Common Pleas Court.

Jourdyn Rawlins, 18, will now have his case presented to a grand jury after Lima Municipal Court Judge David Rodabaugh ruled Friday morning that the state of Ohio had presented sufficient evidence to believe the former honor student at Lima Senior High School committed the offense with which he is charged.

The alleged victim was present Friday and testified that Rawlins had contacted her on the morning of May 26 and asked if she wanted to "chill." The female, a juvenile, said she told Rawlins there would be no sex because she was menstruating. When they arrived at Rawlins' residence on Cole Street, he asked if she wanted to cuddle, the girl testified.

"Then he got on top of me and started taking my clothes off very aggressively," the alleged victim said. "I told him to get off me but he pulled my underwear down and put his penis in my vagina. I repeatedly told him 'no.'"

At the conclusion of the girl's testimony, Rodabaugh said he had heard sufficient evidence to bind the case over to the common pleas court for further consideration.

The preliminary hearing that was scheduled for Thursday was continued until Friday when the alleged victim was not present to testify when the hearing started. She reportedly arrived at the court less than 10 minutes after Magistrate Richard Warren sternly lectured prosecutors, reduced Rawlins' bond from $750,000 to $100,000 and rescheduled the hearing for the following morning. Warren also removed a requirement that Rawlins be required to wear an ankle monitoring device if he posted bond.

The issue of bond for the 2021 Lima Senior graduate, honor student and standout athlete was raised again during Friday's hearing. Prosecuting Attorney Juergen Waldick asked Rodabaugh to reinstate Rawlins' $750,000 bond and to include the requirement for a GPS monitoring device.

Waldick said Rawlins is facing a separate charge of rape in juvenile court "and a third victim is being investigated as well, with the suggestion that there may be more victims. We (the prosecutor's office) will be filing an order to have him bound over to adult court" on the rape charge in juvenile court, the prosecutor said.

For those reasons, Waldick argued, Rawlins' initial bond and restrictions should be reinstated.

Defense Attorney Robert Gryzbowski asked that the $100,000 bond be continued and said charges by the state "are nothing but allegations at this point." He said Rawlins was an honor student who has been offered a scholarship to Xavier University and has strong ties to the community.

Rodabaugh disagreed, calling the matter "a serious case" and stating it was his job to "consider the protection of the public versus what is just and fair bond for the defendant."

Stating that he "found the testimony of the alleged victim to be credible," Rodabaugh agreed to reinstate Rawlins' $750,000 bond.