Alleged rapist in custody after victim shoots him following attack

Warning: this article contains descriptions of sexual assault.

A man has been arrested after Tulsa police say his alleged victim shot him in the foot.

Officers responded to a shooting Sunday afternoon near MLK Boulevard and E. 56th Street N. When they arrived, officers found Wilfredo Gomez with a gunshot wound.

While Gomez was taken to the hospital, police received another call from a woman who said she was involved in the shooting but left because she was scared for her life.

She also said she was raped.

The woman said Gomez came to her house, forced his way inside, and raped her. The woman has a protective order against Gomez.

After the attack, the victim grabbed a gun and shot Gomez.

Gomez has been released from the hospital and booked into the Tulsa County jail. He faces charges of rape by force or fear after former conviction of a felony and violation of a protective order.

Gomez remains in jail on a $250,000 bond.

