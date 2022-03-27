Alleged repeat arsonist late on rent ‘hates to be told he’s no longer welcomed,’ prosecutors say

Offended when his roommates kicked him out because he was late on rent, a 33-year-old man set three fires at his South Shore building, including one that erupted when he lit a baby stroller ablaze, prosecutors said.

Cook County Judge Barbara Dawkins denied bail for Lawrence Bostic, charged with residential arson, aggravated arson and failure to register within 10 days as an arsonist, prosecutors said at a hearing audio streamed on YouTube Saturday afternoon.

Bostic, who lived in the building in the 6800 block of South Clyde Avenue, had two roommates who repeatedly asked him to leave because he failed to pay his portion of rent, prosecutors said.

During the most recent blaze, March 5, Bostic was caught on video surveillance standing over a fire with lighter fluid in his hand. That fire destroyed at least 12 units, left several residents displaced and caused about $1 million in damage, prosecutors said.

During another one of the blazes, which never injured anyone, one of his roommates opened his door to see the apartment was on fire and was able to extinguish it before it spread, prosecutors said.

In a third, Bostic’s roommate heard glass breaking and peered out to a back porch, where he saw Bostic dousing a stroller with lighter fluid, prosecutors said.

Before denying bail, Judge Dawkins said he was a danger to his roommates, other residents of his building and others living on his block.

“The embers of the fire could have spread,” she said. “All because he was told he wasn’t welcomed in a place.”

Judge Dawkins then addressed the failure to register as a convicted arsonist charge, something put in place to inform the public of a possible threat. Details of that conviction were not immediately available.

A public defender representing Bostic said he has two daughters and volunteers at a food pantry at a South Shore church.

Bostic, of the 6000 block of South Harper Avenue, was due back in court on April 1, court records show.