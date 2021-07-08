Alleged ring leaders postpone detention hearing

Jul. 8—SALEM — The alleged ringleaders of a North Shore gang that prosecutors say trafficked in fentanyl disguised as Percocet pills — and which enforced a code of silence by threatening drive-by shootings and kept high-powered weapons at multiple apartments — have asked to postpone a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.

In a filing on Wednesday, the attorney for Vincent "Fatz" Caruso, of Salem, said his client is willing to remain in custody for now. Several hours later, a lawyer representing Ernest Johnson, 33, of Salem, filed a similar motion.

Caruso, 26, and Johnson were among four people — including Caruso's mother — who were arrested in a series of early-morning raids last Wednesday following a lengthy investigation.

"After thoughtful deliberation the defendant has elected to waive his right to a preliminary hearing on the issue of probable cause and request that the Court enter an Order of Voluntary Detention without prejudice at this time," Caruso's attorney, Carlos Dominguez, wrote in a motion on Wednesday.

Even if a judge in federal court had agreed to terms of release, Caruso was also facing the prospect of his bail in two pending Salem Superior Court cases being revoked, leaving him in custody.

Johnson, who is also known as "Yo Pesci" and "Mr. Live Mr. Drive," told a judge last week that he was in the process of hiring a private attorney, something that does not appear to have yet happened.

The two others charged last week, Laurie Caruso, 51, and Nicole Benton, 45, are also in custody.

Earlier this week, lawyers for the four and Assistant U.S. Attorney Phil Mallard reached an agreement for an order restricting who could look at the evidence the prosecution has gathered in the case.

That agreement was reached in consideration of past alleged efforts by the gang to identify and retaliate against people they considered "snitches" or "rats" by going through court documents and other materials.

