Alleged Rioter Bailed Out Twice Before Arrested Again With Guns, Cocaine

A Minnesota man who was bailed out twice by the Minnesota Freedom Fund has been arrested again and is now facing charges for alleged possession of firearms and a controlled substance. New charges: Thomas Moseley, 29, was arrested for the third time on Jan. 27 and is facing three new felony counts of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm, according to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office via Fox News.

  • The new charges are related to an incident in late 2020. Authorities alleged Moseley was carrying a gun in his waistband when he was arrested during a George Floyd murder case protest on Oct. 15.

  • The basis of his arrest was related to the damage of the Minneapolis Police Department’s Fifth Precinct in August 2020.

  • Following his arrest, authorities obtained a search warrant for Moseley’s vehicle parked near the courthouse. Police allegedly found marijuana, cocaine and psilocybin mushrooms and a few items, including several handguns, a rifle, a shotgun, ammunition, a hatchet, crowbar, gas mask and spray paint can.

  • Authorities also searched Moseley’s home, where they found more weapons and marijuana.

  • He was also accused of illegal gun purchase shortly after his release from jail on Jan. 5.

  • The court has set a $250,000 bail for Moseley.

False narrative: Moseley’s attorney, Jordan Kushner, accused the police of creating a false narrative to make him look like a threat, KARE11 reported.

  • Kushner explained Moseley was trying to help his friend purchase a gun and claims that he is being targeted for his Black Lives Matter activism.

  • “Now he's been falsely accused of being in some sort of illegal gun purchase, which was completely legitimate,” his lawyer said. “Really, what's going on is the county attorney is finding any way they can to keep Mr. Moseley locked up. To keep piling on criminal charges most or all of which are unjust.”

Bailed out: The Minnesota Freedom Fund, which then-Senator Kamala Harris supported, helped Moseley pay for his bail in his two arrests last year.

  • The group paid for Moseley’s $5,000 bail for the August 2020 incident and a $60,000 bail for the Dec. 31, 2020 incident, where he faced second-degree riot charges, KSTP reported.

