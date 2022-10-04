Alleged road rage leads to arrest

Oct. 3—A 22-year-old Odessa man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Wednesday after an alleged road rage incident.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, several officers responded to North John Ben Sheppard and East 42nd Street around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday after a man called 911 to say someone in a GMC Sierra had just pointed a gun out the window at him and he was following him.

The caller gave dispatchers the alleged gunman's license plate number and an officer saw the vehicle sped through a stop sign at French Avenue and Brittany Lane, according to the report. The officer also almost got hit by the GMC.

Officers stopped the vehicle's driver at gunpoint and found a 9 mm Sig Sauer inside, the report stated. They also found a witness who corroborated the 911 caller's story.

Gregory James Morris, a convicted felon, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawfully carrying a weapon and reckless driving.

Morris remained in the Ector County jail Monday on surety bonds totaling $50,500.