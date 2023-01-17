Alleged road rage shooter claims self defense, asks for Supreme Court to hear appeal on bail

Jan. 17—A man charged with a road-rage murder in Manchester last fall wants the New Hampshire Supreme Court to weigh in on his bail.

Tyrese Harris, 22, wants the Supreme Court to review an early December decision that denied his release on bail. He is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Dzemal Cardakovic, 45, who was shot to death on South Willow Street on Oct. 31.

Harris has claimed self-defense, noting that Cardakovic, who was in a large truck, sounded his horn, tried to open the door of Harris's Honda SUV, spat on Harris and grabbed his shirt.

But Hillsborough County Superior Court Judge Diane Nicolosi ruled that deadly force was not necessary. Harris could have rolled up his window and kept his doors locked, shown his gun or driven away, Nicolosi wrote.

The appeal was filed late last month. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court formally accepted the case, and lawyers for both sides have filed appearances.