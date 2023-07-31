Alleged safety threats to Delta flight diverted to Logan Airport were a hoax call, state police say

The alleged safety threats to a Delta Airlines flight that was diverted to Logan International Airport on Sunday came from a hoax call made to authorities in another state, state police said Monday.

An investigation by State Police detectives found that a male passenger on the flight to New Jersey who was removed at Logan Airport on Sunday posed no threat to the safety of the flight or the public, state police said.

“The man left the barracks after cooperating with investigators,” state police said in a statement Monday. “The investigation into the source of the hoax call, which was made to authorities in another state, is being conducted by another law enforcement jurisdiction. The Massachusetts State Police have no further involvement in this case.”

An anonymous caller told a New Jersey police agency that a man aboard Newark-bound Delta Airlines Flight 5770 had allegedly made the concerning threats, state police said earlier.

The airplane turned back to Boston, where Massport fire officials and state troopers escorted the man off the plane. His two carry-on bags were searched by bomb squad and explosive ordinance-detecting dogs, but no hazards were found.

After the man was removed, the flight continued on its path to New Jersey. No charges were sought.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

