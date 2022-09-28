The alleged scheme involved carjacking, a gun and Facebook. Now a CT teen is charged with stealing cars from online sellers to re-sell them.

A New Haven teen was indicted on charges of carjacking, firearm and conspiracy offenses in connection with an alleged scheme where he and others stole cars from Facebook sellers and attempted to re-sell them on another platform, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Tihaja “TJ” Ortiz-Tucker, 19, of New Haven and others allegedly posed as interested buyers of cars on Facebook Marketplace to schedule in-person test drives. Following the test drives, the group then allegedly stole the vehicles and their official documentation from the victims at gunpoint, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

After stealing the vehicles, which allegedly occurred on at least three occasions from March to July, the group re-posted the vehicles for sale on OfferUp — another online peer-to-peer sales platform — and posed as the legitimate owners, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

One carjacking involved a victim who had posted her vehicle for sale, and on July 7, Ortiz-Tucker and others allegedly met her in Bridgeport and test drove her car, authorities said.

“The victim reported that, after the test drive, Ortiz-Tucker reached into a black fanny pack-style pouch slung over his shoulder and pulled out a 9mm handgun and pointed it at her.” authorities said in a statement. “Ortiz-Tucker instructed the victim to get out of the car or he was going to shoot her. The victim complied, and Ortiz drove away in the victim’s vehicle.”

Ortiz-Tucker was also allegedly involved in two carjackings of Uber drivers in May, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. In each of these instances, the driver picked up the carjacker in New Haven and drove them to a location in Wallingford where their car was taken at gunpoint. The cars were later recovered in the same area of Hamden.

Ortiz-Tucker was arrested on a criminal complaint on July 22, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. He has been in custody since Sept. 2 after his bond was revoked.

The indictment charges Ortiz-Tucker with three counts of taking a motor vehicle from a person by force, violence and intimidation, one count of conspiracy, one count of carrying, using and brandishing a firearm in connection with a violent crime, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Safe Streets Violent Crime Task Force, the Connecticut State Police and the Wallingford, New Haven, Hamden, Waterbury, and Bridgeport police departments.

The Wallingford Police Department said they encourage residents to use “visible, well-lit and well-traveled” to meet up for in-person business, like these types of sales. The department has marked area in its front parking lot designated for these sales, police said.