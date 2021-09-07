Alleged school shooting threat under investigation

Sep. 7—Area law enforcement officials are investigating allegations that a threat was made by a Hulbert Public School student to shoot up a school in Wagoner.

Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said the Hulbert Police Department is investigating the matter after a student posted a photo of a rifle with the caption, "where red tomorrow" on the social media platform.

The photo was sent to a group of students at Wagoner Middle School later Monday evening, and extra patrols were at the school Tuesday morning.

Wagoner Police Department is also investigating the threat.

