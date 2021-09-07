Alleged school shooting threat under investigation

Tahlequah Daily Press, Okla.
Sep. 7—Area law enforcement officials are investigating allegations that a threat was made by a Hulbert Public School student to shoot up a school in Wagoner.

Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said the Hulbert Police Department is investigating the matter after a student posted a photo of a rifle with the caption, "where red tomorrow" on the social media platform.

The photo was sent to a group of students at Wagoner Middle School later Monday evening, and extra patrols were at the school Tuesday morning.

Wagoner Police Department is also investigating the threat.

This story is developing.

