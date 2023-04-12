Alleged scooter attack lands teen in jail

Apr. 11—An Odessa teenager is facing an aggravated assault charge after his mother's boyfriend told police he attacked him with a scooter.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, a 49-year-old South Jackson Avenue resident called authorities around 2 p.m. Saturday and said Romero Tinner, 17, entered the bedroom he shared with the teen's mother and began to beat him with a child's scooter.

Officers observed injuries to the man's arm and Tinner's mother confirmed hearing the attack from another room, the report stated.

Tinner was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison. He remained in the Ector County jail Tuesday on a $25,000 surety bond.