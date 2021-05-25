Alleged serial killer scheduled for court in McClure woman's homicide

May 25—DRUMS — A homeless man accused of being a serial killer will appear today in court for a preliminary arraignment on charges he murdered a McClure woman and dumped her body in a Columbia County dumpster in 2018.

Harold David Haulman III, 43, who was arrested for the murder of 25-year-old Tianna Phillips, who went missing in 2018, will appear in court this morning.

Haulman was charged with Phillips' murder as he walked in for another hearing on a December homicide case where he is charged with murdering Erica Shultz, 26, of Bloomsburg. In addition to those cases, investigators are also looking into his possible involvement in a 16-year-old homicide case in Michigan.

Haulman, charged by Luzerne County Detective and former state trooper Shawn Williams, waived his preliminary hearing on the December murder charges and was immediately arraigned on the Phillips murder charges Friday before Drums District Judge Daniel O'Donnell.

Haulman, listed on court documents as a transient with no permanent address, also was met by Michigan investigators who say they were in the state because of ties to a 16-year old Michigan cold case where a 21-year-old pregnant woman went missing. Luzerne County Assistant District Attorney Dan Zola said Haulman is a person of interest in the Michigan case. Investigators contacted law enforcement in Michigan when Haulman mentioned the woman's name during the investigation, he said.

Haulman is expected to appear at 11 a.m.