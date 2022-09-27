Alleged serial rapist indicted

Sep. 26—An Ector County grand jury has indicted an Odessa man who is accused of being a serial kidnapper and rapist.

According to the indictment, Javier Martinez Arias, 38, is accused of kidnapping one woman in April and two other women in July in order to sexually abuse the women. In each instance, Arias took the women "with the intent to prevent her liberation, by secreting or holding her in a place where she was not likely to be found."

The first attack allegedly happened April 26 and the other two attacks reportedly occurred nine days apart in July.

Arias is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 10 in the 70th Ector County District Court on three counts of aggravated kidnapping sexual abuse, two counts of attempted aggravated sexual assault and one count of aggravated sexual assault.

Arias has been in the Ector County jail since his arrest July 20 on surety bonds totaling $6 million.

Arias was arrested near Pagewood Avenue and University Boulevard shortly after one of the women reported she was almost raped at a location off South Grandview Avenue. Deputies pulled Arias over after spotting him in a car matching the suspect's vehicle and he was positively identified as the suspect. During the course of their investigation, deputies learned of the two other potential victims.