Alleged serial thief fought, tased by police at local hardware store

An alleged serial thief was fought and tased by police at a Lowe’s in Miamisburg today.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell was on the scene after the suspect was arrested.

That man, identified as 30-year-old Branden Williams, has active cases and warrants with several agencies, including Miamisburg Police. A Miamisburg sergeant said Williams put up a fight before finally being taken into custody.

“(Officers) confronted him, tried to take him into custody, and then he ultimately ended up fighting and ended up getting tased,” Sgt. Jeff Muncy said.