Alleged sex assault involves high school wrestling team, Catawba County deputies say

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged sexual assault involving high schoolers.

1 in custody after argument leads shooting at Catawba Dollar General, police say

Deputies say it involves members of the Bandys High School wrestling team.

A school resource officer first learned of the alleged assault that reportedly happened after school let out on Nov. 29.

The investigation involves multiple victims and took place on school grounds, deputies said. No faculty members are involved in the allegations.

The Catawba County School District says it’s aware and cooperating with the investigation.

Statement from the school district: “We are aware of the alleged sexual assault and assure you we are taking these allegations seriously.

“Catawba County Schools will follow protocols in place for reporting incidents and assigning disciplinary consequences internally and will support the Catawba County Sheriff’s Department in its investigation of the allegations.

“We know that any allegation of inappropriate interactions among students is disturbing and concerning; however, we are limited in the information we can share beyond this statement, both for legal reasons due to the active investigation and for student privacy.

“Nevertheless, we are fully committed to the safety and well-being of the students who attend Catawba County Schools and are therefore prepared to work with law enforcement to ensure the fullest account of the law.”

VIDEO: Mail carrier shot at while delivering packages in south Charlotte