Alleged Sexual Abuser George Tyndall Found Dead At 76

George Tyndall, a former University of Southern California campus gynecologist accused of sexually abusing patients from 2009 to 2016, was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Wednesday. He was 76.

Tyndall’s defense attorney, Leonard Levine, confirmed the news to the Los Angeles Times. He said that a close friend found Tyndall unresponsive after he’d failed to return her phone calls the day before.

In 2021, USC agreed to pay more than $1.1 billion to settle claims related to Tyndall’s alleged abuse, the largest payout of its kind in the history of higher education.

