Alleged sexual assailant arrested after returning from Mexico, CHP says

A rideshare driver who allegedly sexually assaulted a passenger in unincorporated San Bernardino County has been taken into custody after he fled to Mexico, then returned to California.

Antonio Ochoa, a 50-year-old San Bernardino resident, was giving a ride to a 37-year-old woman on Jan. 6, 2023, after she summoned a vehicle on a ride-hailing app, the California Highway Patrol said in a news release.

“On the drive, Ochoa reached over the center console and sexually assaulted the victim,” the CHP said. “During the commission of the sexual assault, Ochoa brandished a firearm and continued his sexual assault via means of intimidation and fear.”

Ochoa wouldn’t let the woman leave until she “provided him with personal information,” something she died while “fearing for her safety,” the CHP said.

After this, Ochoa fled to Mexico, though at some point, he came back to California, where he was arrested on Thursday.

He faces charges of sexual assault, kidnapping and brandishing a firearm during the commission of a crime.

He was due to appear in court Monday afternoon and is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail at the Central Detention Center.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is encouraged to call Officer Lomenick at 909-383-4247.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.