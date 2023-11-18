Alleged shooter in I-670 road rage incident out on bond

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus man accused of shooting and killing someone on Interstate 670 bonded out of jail after less than a week.

Tony Brock, 37, is charged with murder in relation to the shooting death of Bret Bennett, 52, on I-670 last Friday.

Police said Brock was allegedly driving a black Ford F-150 pickup truck when he shot at Bennett’s vehicle. Bennett was taken to Grant Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead. Police said the incident was a road rage shooting.

Brock was booked into jail on Tuesday, a judge set his bond for $500,000 on Wednesday and Brock bonded out Thursday.

