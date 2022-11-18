Alleged shooter arrested in killing of 9-month-old Merced baby. He was found 90 miles away

A young man who police believe is responsible for shooting and killing a 9-month-old baby during broad daylight in Merced has been arrested.

Merced Police Lt. Joseph Perez said Daevon Motshwane, an 18-year-old from Merced, was arrested around 3 p.m. Thursday in Gilroy.

Motshwane, who Merced Police said is a known gang member, is expected to be booked for homicide, along with two counts of attempted homicide and gang enhancement charges.

Police said the 9-month-old baby was being walked in a stroller by his mother and accompanied by a male friend during the afternoon of Nov. 9.

Then a vehicle pulled up near them and fired shots.

The baby, whose name is Darius King Grigsby, was struck by at least one bullet and died at the scene, Merced Police said.

On Thursday, Perez said the baby was not the intended target of the shooting but police do believe the shots were meant for the mother’s male friend.

Detectives with the Merced Police immediately canvassed the area for video surveillance and soon after discovered that the suspected vehicle was a maroon Chevy Trailblazer.

That led detectives to go Monday to the 200 block of Zion Canyon Court, where they located the vehicle and arrested a 17-year male. Merced Police said was the juvenile, who is from Merced, was the driver in the fatal drive-by shooting.

From there, detectives learned that the alleged shooter was about 90 miles west of Merced in Gilroy, and teamed with the Gilroy Police and their swat team to arrest Motshwane.

Both the alleged driver and alleged shooter were detained without incident, Perez said.

No date has been set yet for Motshwane’s arraignment.