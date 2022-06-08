Alleged shooter arrested after victim found dumped in hospital parking lot

Jun. 8—The alleged assailant of a shooting victim who was dumped in the parking lot of a local hospital earlier this week is behind bars.

According to Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault, 34-year-old Geoffrey Hitcher was found unresponsive on Monday, June 6, outside of Northeastern Health System. Hitcher had been shot in the upper body and was reportedly dropped off by an unknown person.

The man was treated at NHS before he was transferred to a hospital in Tulsa, where he is listed in stable condition.

The investigation into the initial shooting was conducted by the Tahlequah Police Department, Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and the Adair County Sheriff's Office. Officials determined that Hitcher had been shot at a residence in the Barber/Dry Creek area.

Several witnesses told investigators that 23-year-old Josiah Bryon White had shot Hitcher. White, who was arrested Tuesday, June 7 in Stilwell, told investigators he had shot Hitcher during an argument.

CCSO was assisted by TPD, ACSO, District 27 District Attorney's Office Drug Task Force, Cherokee Nation Marshal Service and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

White was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center on tribal charges of shooting with intent to kill. Hitcher is also a Native, and so case will be prosecuted in either Cherokee Nation Tribal Court or the U.S. District Court of the Eastern District of Oklahoma.