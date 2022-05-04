Alleged shooter in deadly Kentucky break-in is accused of strangling a jail officer

The man charged with shooting and killing Jordan Morgan during a break-in at her family’s home in Madison County earlier this year allegedly strangled a corrections officer last month, according to testimony heard in court Wednesday morning.

Shannon Gilday, 23, appeared in Madison County District Court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing before Judge Charles Hardin regarding his most recent charges of first-degree strangulation and third-degree assault of a corrections officer.

The court heard testimony from Lt. Steve Howard of the Madison County Detention Center, who was the key witness of the incident. Howard said the incident occurred around 6 a.m. on April 16 while Deputy Austin Ramsey, the victim, was serving breakfast.

At that time, Howard said Ramsey opened the cell door which Gilday was inside. Gilday reportedly came out of the cell, began an altercation, placed his right arm over the top of Ramsey’s throat and took Ramsey to the ground after knocking him into carts with meal trays.

According to Howard, Ramsey called out for help and it was about a minute after Gilday exited the cell that he was restrained and detained without further incident. The incident was caught on video camera footage inside the jail.

After being detained, Gilday allegedly told other officers he began the altercation because he wanted to use a tablet, and said he asked “everyone” to use that, but admitted he had not asked anyone on the present shift to use it.

Howard said there hasn’t been an incident since that time.

Attorney: Gilday is suffering from mental illness

Tom Griffths, the public defender appointed to Gilday, asked for the footage and other evidence to be persevered for the court members and admitted he was not going to argue probable cause.

Griffiths told the Herald-Leader that he’s not questioning whether or not the events happened, but said Gilday “suffers from profound mental illness.”

“That is at the foundation of all his charges,” he said.

Gilday’s mother previously raised concerns about his son’s mental health. She said he had “not been of sound mind” in the weeks leading up to the shooting.

What’s next in each of Gilday’s court cases

This the third active case against Gilday. The most recent case will be sent to a Madison County Grand Jury for consideration. The grand jury will decide whether there is enough evidence to indict Gilday on the new charges.

According to Madison County Detention Center Jailer Steve Tussey, the corrections officer involved suffered no major injuries, required no treatment, and missed no work as a result of the incident.

Tussey noted the incident with Gilday included a scene of him placing his arm across the neck of the corrections officer, cutting off airflow for a brief period of time. However, he said, as far as assault, it was a “pretty mild” assault.

Gilday is being housed in the Madison County Detention Center in Richmond. He has been incarcerated since February on charges of murder, three counts of attempted murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, and first-degree assault.

He was indicted by a Madison County Grand Jury for these charges on April 14. He’s scheduled to appear May 12 at 11 a.m. in Madison County Circuit Court for an arraignment in that case.

Gilday faces those charges for allegedly being the perpetrator of a deadly home invasion that took place at former state Rep. C. Wesley Morgan’s home in the early morning hours of February 22. Gilday stands accused of shooting and killing Morgan’s daughter. Morgan was also shot and injured in the altercation, according to investigators.

Gilday has also been charged with burglary in Kenton County for allegedly breaking into a Kentucky driver’s licensing office and stealing equipment so he could make fake IDs. He allegedly told police he planned to use the fake IDs to help him obtain Bitcoin.