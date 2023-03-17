Alleged shooter in Jan. 28 police ambush at Kingsway Apartments arrested

File logo

A Monroe man was arrested Thursday in connection to a Jan. 28 police ambush at Kingsway Apartment Complex.

Morrick Dewayne Kimble, 18 of Monroe was booked into Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with three counts of attempted second degree murder.

According to the affidavit, Monroe Police responded to a complaint of gunfire at Kingsway Apartments on Elm Street. Four suspects allegedly came out of hiding and fired gunshots at authorities.

Ralph Singleton, E'marion Graham and Montrese Plater have been arrested so far in connection with the shooting, authorities said. Weeks following their arrests, authorities accessed phone records and identified Malik Long and Kimble as the alleged shooters.

Kimble and Long were both armed with Glock pistols and fired approximately 25 rounds at the responding officers. Authorities said a bullet struck a patrol unit. The affidavit said officers feared for their life and retreated until back officers could arrive to assist.

His bond is set $150,000.

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Alleged shooter in Jan. 28 ambush against Monroe police arrested