Alleged shooter at Milwaukee police district station pleads not guilty by mental disease or defect

The man accused of opening fire within a Milwaukee police district station in February entered a special plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect Friday.

Darreon Parker-Bell, 24, entered the plea after an evaluation from a doctor concluded he is competent to stand trial Friday.

The plea, also known as an NGI plea, means Parker-Bell will undergo another evaluation to determine whether he suffered from a mental disease or defect at the time of the incident, and that it prevented him from appreciating the wrongfulness of his conduct or conforming his actions to the law.

The results of that evaluation are due back Nov. 10. Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge David Feiss is presiding over the case.

Parker-Bell faces eight felony charges, including one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, after allegedly walking into the Police Department’s District Five location, at 2920 Vel R. Phillips Ave., on Feb. 25 and firing a .40 caliber semiautomatic pistol three times – injuring none of the four workers and three civilians inside.

Police and prosecutors say the shooting occurred after Parker-Bell approached the front desk at the district and asked for information relating to Keishon Thomas, a 20-year-old close friend of Parker-Bell’s who died in a holding cell at the same facility two days earlier.

According to court records and those who know him, Parker-Bell was experiencing mental health issues after the deaths of at least three of his relatives and had been making statements interpreted as suicidal even before Thomas’ death.

After the shooting, Parker-Bell fled the station on foot and was later shot and injured by officers after he continued to point a gun at them, police said. From his hospital bed, he told investigators he hoped police would return fire and kill him in the district station.

His mother, Lisa Bell, told the Journal Sentinel earlier this year her son has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. She said he hasn’t been properly cared for while at the Milwaukee County Jail – a claim disputed by the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

Two days before the shooting at District Five, Thomas was found unresponsive in his cell 16 hours after being arrested during a traffic stop. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said in early September that a cause of death has not yet been establish, but the incident is being investigated as an accident.

When Thomas arrived at the station, he lunged back toward a squad car in an apparent attempt to consume something, according to body cam footage released by police. He later told police he recently consumed narcotics and did not want to go to the hospital.

Milwaukee police have since made several changes to its booking and cell check procedures, including requiring bookers to ask arrested people whether they had recently ingested prescription drugs or narcotics while being booked into a holding cell.

Three officers remain on full suspension pending the outcome of an internal investigation into Thomas’ death. An outside investigation was also conducted by the Waukesha Police Department and its findings are still being reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

