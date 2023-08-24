Alleged shooter in Pine Bluffs did not have gun, grandmother says

Aug. 23—CHEYENNE — A Hillsdale man who was the subject of a Tuesday evening manhunt in Pine Bluffs is accused of assaulting his grandmother with a chair before going on the lam.

At the end of a two-and-a-half-hour search that involved multiple agencies from throughout Laramie County, Tyler J. Pohlman, 26, was arrested at 6:41 p.m. by Pine Bluffs Police Department Sgt. Rodney Kemp.

Pohlman was booked into the Laramie County jail in Cheyenne on charges of felony aggravated assault and battery, misdemeanor interference with a peace officer and misdemeanor breach of peace. According to a post on Facebook made by the Pine Bluffs Police Department, he allegedly fired a shotgun in his home and assaulted his grandmother with a chair.

But a woman who said she is Pohlman's grandmother, Fran Purkey, replied to the Facebook post to offer her version of what happened. She said that Pohlman did not fire, or even have, a gun.

"I am Tyler Pohlman's Grandmother that was involved in the incident," Purkey posted. "I am banged up but nothing broken, thankfully. ... He said he had a gun because he was trying to do suicide by police. He had a mental breakdown due to drinking alcohol with a brain injury from (an) automobile accident.

"... Saying all this I am so grateful to law enforcement for keeping everyone safe and getting my grandson to a place where he can't hurt anyone, including himself. They had to do what they did to protect our community and they did it well."

According to the post made by Purkey, the sound that authorities mistook for gunfire was actually the sound of tempered glass shattering in her front door.

"K9 was brought to my property and they searched my home, shed, and yard," her post also said. "No gun, ammunition or residue was found."

Officers responded to a call on the 500 block of Blair Street and briefly saw Pohlman outside at around 4:09 p.m. Tuesday, after which he went inside the residence. The release said Pohlman fled out the back door of the home on foot.

"Coordinated efforts were quickly mobilized to locate and apprehend the suspect," Pine Bluffs PD's release read. "Responding agencies included the Laramie County Sheriff's Office, Laramie County Combined Communications Center, Cheyenne Police Department, City of Cheyenne and Laramie County SWAT Team, Wyoming Game and Fish, U.S Marshals Service and Wyoming Highway Patrol. Pine Bluffs EMS, AMR and Fire District 5 were also on standby to provide medical assistance and emergency services."

Pohlman was later found hiding several blocks away, according to his booking sheet.

During the manhunt, Pine Bluffs schools were locked down, and residents were asked to remain in their homes with their doors and windows locked.

"The Pine Bluffs Police Department extends its appreciation to the community for their trust and cooperation during this challenging situation," the department's news release said. "Residents were advised to remain indoors for their safety, which greatly facilitated law enforcement's efforts in locating the suspect."

Pohlman is set to appear in Laramie County Circuit Court on Sept. 6.

If you need help, please talk to somebody. You can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, or text "WYO" to Crisis Text Line at 741-741. If you don't like the phone, consider using Lifeline Chat online at 988lifeline.org.

Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's criminal justice and public safety reporter. He can be reached by email at sknox@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3152. Follow him on Twitter at @bySamirKnox.