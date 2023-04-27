Alleged shooters, host charged in Des Moines after-prom party shooting

The Des Moines Police Department has filed charges against three people related to a shooting at an after-prom party last year.

One suspect is at large, police said Thursday afternoon.

Jaren Rhoden, 20, and Terrance Johnson-Rawls, 19, have been charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a class C felony. Jeffery Stickle, 53, has been charged with disorderly house in violation of a Des Moines municipal ordinance.

On May 8 around 12:23 a.m., officers found three Des Moines high school students shot in the 400 block of Foster Drive, according to a news release. A 17-year-old woman and two 18-year-old men suffered not life-threatening gunshot injuries and were taken to Des Moines hospitals, the release said.

Officers found there were 200 people, mostly teenagers, at the party. Phil Roeder, a spokesperson for Des Moines Public Schools, previously told the Des Moines Register the teens were Roosevelt High School students.

More: Three teens shot at Des Moines after-prom party; injuries not life-threatening

According to the release, an uninvited group arrived at the home and a fight ensued. During this fight, shots were fired.

Officials say they obtained video evidence that allegedly shows Rhoden and Johnson-Rawls with handguns, pointing them at people at the party. They also learned Stickle hosted the party at his home and underage people brought and consumed alcohol on the property.

"Additionally, witnesses reported that the party host did also serve beverages containing alcohol to persons present at the party," the news release says.

Stickle has been cited and released. Johnson-Rawls is in federal custody on a recent conviction of an unrelated firearms offense, according to the release.

Rhoden is currently at large, according to the release. In addition to the charge, he has active arrest warrants for unrelated crimes. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Des Moines Police Department at 515-237-1579. An anonymous tip can be made at www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com or 515-223-1400.

Story continues

Detectives continue to investigate the incident.

Noelle Alviz-Gransee is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Follow her on Twitter @NoelleHannika or email her at NAlvizGransee@registermedia.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Three charged in shooting at Des Moines after-prom party in 2022