Alleged shooting at Fort Carson involved pellet gun

Jan. 11—One person sustained minor injuries after an alleged shooting at Fort Carson Tuesday night, a spokesperson with the Army post confirmed.

The shooting reportedly took place in the 3rd Brigade Combat Team area, where one shot was fired by "what is assessed to be a pellet gun," officials said in a statement.

One person was treated for "minor injuries" at Evans Army Community Hospital and later released.

In a news statement Wednesday afternoon the post media relations spokesperson said base investigators were still investigating the incident. They said that while military police secured the area following the shooting, neither the perpetrator, nor the weapon was initially located.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to report it to the CID tip line at www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=325.