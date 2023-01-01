Alleged shooting under investigation in Ruch

Dec. 31—Fast interagency and multi-division action resulted in the arrest of a suspect in an alleged shooting in Ruch Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

At noon on New Year's Eve, dispatchers received a call reporting a gunshot victim being transported to the hospital, according to a report from the Jackson County Sheriff's office.

The caller reported while the victim was being transported, the suspect was believed to still be armed in the 400 block of China Gulch Road — the site of the alleged shooting.

Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies and the department's SWAT and Crisis Negotiations team responded to the address with the assistance of nearby Oregon State Police troopers.

The suspect, who has yet to be identified, was taken into custody without incident, the report said.

Detectives from the sheriff's office are now on the scene investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

The victim is in stable condition in the hospital, according to the Sheriff's Office report.