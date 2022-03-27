Alleged shoplifter accused of strangling Boston police officer at the South Bay shopping center

An alleged shoplifter at Stop and Shop is accused of strangling a Boston Police officer in the South Bay shopping center Saturday morning, said police.

Patrick Craddock, 26, of Boston was arrested on multiple charges after the alleged assault of a Boston police officer who was working a paid detail at the Roxbury shopping center.

Just before 10 a.m., the officer was notified by Stop and Shop employees of the suspected shoplifter in the store.

As the officer attempted to resolve the situation, “the suspect began to violently assault the officer, removing his portable radio, thereby preventing him from summoning other officers to assist, while wrestling the officer to the ground,” Boston police said in a statement.

According to polcie, Craddock then began to strangle the officer as the two struggled on the ground. But the officer was eventually able to radio for help.

The detail officer involved was transported to a local area hospital to be evaluated for injuries sustained during this violent altercation.

Craddock is to be arraigned in South Boston District Court on charges of Assault and Battery on a Police Officer, Assault and Battery Strangulation, Assault and Battery and Shoplifting.

Suspect in Custody After BPD Officer Involved in Violent Struggle While Performing Paid Detail in Roxbury https://t.co/LAndzix3r5 — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) March 27, 2022





This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

