Alleged stabbing in Kila under investigation

Feb. 6—A Sunday evening stabbing in Kila left multiple people wounded, authorities said.

Flathead County Sheriff's Office deputies found an undetermined number of people in need of medical care after responding to reports of a disturbance involving a knife on Keenan's Way about 11 p.m., Sheriff Brian Heino said in a press release. One of them suffered from stab wounds, he said.

First responders took the wounded to Logan Health Medical Center, Heino said.

Authorities learned that people involved in the alleged stabbing had fled in a vehicle, officials said, which was later tracked down in Kalispell by Kalispell Police officers.

Detectives and the Sheriff's Office Crime Scene Team are investigating the incident. Arrests were pending as of Monday afternoon.

"We appreciate the collaboration of multiple law enforcement agencies in coordinating efforts to locate all parties involved," Heino said.

